Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 199,035 Shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,035 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zomedica were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Zomedica during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Zomedica during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 1,480.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 653,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 612,592 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Zomedica during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 21.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 169,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 30,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $292.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.39. Zomedica Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $2.72.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

