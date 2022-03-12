Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 23.2% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,936,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,072,000 after purchasing an additional 365,071 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 121.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,759 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 34.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,513,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,232,000 after purchasing an additional 388,200 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 25.2% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,444,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,616,000 after purchasing an additional 291,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 9.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,982,000 after acquiring an additional 103,486 shares during the last quarter. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAAS shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $27.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.74 and a 12 month high of $36.14.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $422.17 million during the quarter. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.35%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other.

