Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 861 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,677 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,978,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883,869 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,333 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $910,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,373,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523,041 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $45.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.10. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

