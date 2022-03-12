Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 200 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,163,000 after acquiring an additional 168,752 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,567,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,347,000 after acquiring an additional 107,793 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,368,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,686,000 after buying an additional 96,210 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 217.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,330,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,034,000 after buying an additional 1,596,903 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 13.9% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,034,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,268,000 after buying an additional 247,865 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Shares of AME stock opened at $126.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.75 and a 12 month high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

