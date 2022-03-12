Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $2.28 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 1,931.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,987 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,546,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 327.3% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 188,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after buying an additional 144,360 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 989.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,136,000 after buying an additional 1,184,297 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 407,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,596,000 after buying an additional 36,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JPST opened at $50.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average is $50.55.

