Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,688 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in Centene by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 283,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Centene by 331.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $83.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $59.33 and a 1-year high of $86.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.05.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.61.

In other news, SVP Katie Casso sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $633,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,755. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

