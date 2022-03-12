Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Shares Down 8.3%

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) shares fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.29. 12,011 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,399,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SB. StockNews.com raised Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $552.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 40.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Safe Bulkers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,323,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 111,445 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,524,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,446 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,369.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,373,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,952 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,017,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 378,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,621,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 271,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

