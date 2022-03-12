Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.467 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37.

Sabine Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 1.3% over the last three years.

Shares of SBR opened at $59.92 on Friday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $63.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.17. The firm has a market cap of $873.63 million, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 40,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the period.

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

