Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.467 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37.
Sabine Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 1.3% over the last three years.
Shares of SBR opened at $59.92 on Friday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $63.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.17. The firm has a market cap of $873.63 million, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.53.
About Sabine Royalty Trust
Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.
