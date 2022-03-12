Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 55,412 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,412 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $44,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 365.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $180.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.86. The firm has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.13 and a beta of 1.71. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.93 and a 52 week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair upgraded Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.63.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $344,130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total value of $4,451,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,716,021 shares of company stock worth $590,548,501. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.