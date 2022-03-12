Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 3,381 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 721,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $33,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in International Paper by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $851,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IP. Seaport Res Ptn cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

IP stock opened at $42.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.97. International Paper has a twelve month low of $40.45 and a twelve month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.57%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

