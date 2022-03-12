Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $29,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 35.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $748.79.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $559.29 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $545.33 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $100.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $593.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $668.98.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

