Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $63.62 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 699,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,510 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $63,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 56,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 803,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,508,000. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $156,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,930 shares of company stock valued at $495,504. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

NYSE ES opened at $83.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.53 and a 200-day moving average of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.03%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

