Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $56.16 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,532 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $56,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Illumina by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,890 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Illumina by 240.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,888 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Illumina by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $303.87 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.49 and a 1-year high of $526.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $349.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total transaction of $38,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,222 shares of company stock worth $501,159 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.25.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

