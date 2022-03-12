Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $40,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 870.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after acquiring an additional 838,706 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12,523.7% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,306,000 after acquiring an additional 730,257 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,600.5% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 625,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,917,000 after acquiring an additional 588,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.56.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $214.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.75. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caterpillar (Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.