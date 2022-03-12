Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $27.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 70.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BASE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Couchbase from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $15.82 on Thursday. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.28.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Couchbase will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

