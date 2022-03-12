Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 109.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,722,000 after purchasing an additional 483,373 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,014,000 after purchasing an additional 245,338 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,464,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,814,000 after purchasing an additional 250,776 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,380,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,238,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,106,000 after purchasing an additional 162,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $16,051,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 485,946 shares of company stock valued at $86,240,074. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROKU. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $350.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.62.

Shares of ROKU stock traded down $7.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.85. 5,288,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,371,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.27. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.67 million. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

