Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $14.26, but opened at $14.84. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition shares last traded at $14.47, with a volume of 2,967 shares.

Specifically, Director J Daniel Mccranie acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $291,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Harrold J. Rust bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

ENVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen began coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $770,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 163,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 66,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

