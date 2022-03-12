Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockley Photonics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Rockley Photonics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Rockley Photonics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shares of NYSE RKLY opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. Rockley Photonics has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $16.56. The company has a market capitalization of $572.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of -0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKLY. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Rockley Photonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Rockley Photonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Rockley Photonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Rockley Photonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Rockley Photonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

