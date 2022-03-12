Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading Down 8.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) fell 8.7% during trading on Thursday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $99.00 to $84.00. The stock traded as low as $40.35 and last traded at $40.51. 211,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 25,798,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.38.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RBLX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Roblox from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.79.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $137,422.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total transaction of $6,678,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,769 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,151 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $3,821,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at $112,516,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Roblox by 1,882.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.00.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

