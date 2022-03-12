Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading Down 8.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) fell 8.7% during trading on Thursday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $99.00 to $84.00. The stock traded as low as $40.35 and last traded at $40.51. 211,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 25,798,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.38.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RBLX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Roblox from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.79.
In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $137,422.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total transaction of $6,678,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,769 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,151 in the last three months.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.00.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Roblox Company Profile (NYSE:RBLX)
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
