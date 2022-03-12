Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 60.72 million.

NASDAQ RIVN traded down 3.11 on Friday, hitting 38.05. 42,597,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,121,197. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 65.67. Rivian has a twelve month low of 37.50 and a twelve month high of 179.47.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RIVN shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Rivian in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Rivian from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Rivian in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Rivian from $130.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rivian from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 98.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

