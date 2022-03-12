RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Down 91.4% in February

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 91.4% from the February 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RMI traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.22. 14,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,696. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average is $22.04. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $24.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 18,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 34,235 shares during the period.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

