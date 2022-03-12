RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Down 91.4% in February

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 91.4% from the February 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
RMI traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.22. 14,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,696. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average is $22.04. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $24.24.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%.
About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
