Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 82.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $5,696,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,500 shares of company stock worth $8,370,485. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $59.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.09. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.24 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

