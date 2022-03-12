Ridgewood Investments LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 454.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,731,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,207 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,498,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,280 shares during the period. Stadion Money Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 164.4% during the third quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 881,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,415,000 after purchasing an additional 548,071 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2,994.2% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 381,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after acquiring an additional 369,272 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 67.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 824,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,654,000 after acquiring an additional 332,568 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.26. 1,228,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,461. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.11. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $32.04.

