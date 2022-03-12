Ridgewood Investments LLC Makes New $431,000 Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,668 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 8,533 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,342 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in FedEx by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,689 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,758 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $24,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $297.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.36.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $6.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,341,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,592. The firm has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $199.03 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

