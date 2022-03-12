Ridgewood Investments LLC Grows Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,244 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in BHP Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,919 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,150 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHP traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.55. 4,715,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,440,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $82.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.07 and a 200 day moving average of $60.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank started coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.20 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.45) to GBX 2,300 ($30.14) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,163.53.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

