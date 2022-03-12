Ridgewood Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,676 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.44% of Research Solutions worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 12.6% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,360,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 264,749 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Research Solutions by 97.7% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 340,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 168,215 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Research Solutions by 67.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Research Solutions by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 45,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Research Solutions by 1,049.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 37,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RSSS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Research Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Maxim Group began coverage on Research Solutions in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

RSSS traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,462. The company has a market capitalization of $58.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.67 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. Research Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 17.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Research Solutions, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform.

