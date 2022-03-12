Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys 385 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ONEQ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $63.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.77.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

