Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires 180 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 0.9% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 145.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $324.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $356.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $307.39 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

