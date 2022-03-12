Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Short Interest Up 310.0% in February

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 310.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RNMBY traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,070. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.65. Rheinmetall has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $35.70.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNMBY. AlphaValue raised Rheinmetall from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Rheinmetall from €115.00 ($125.00) to €155.00 ($168.48) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Rheinmetall from €110.00 ($119.57) to €121.00 ($131.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rheinmetall from €121.00 ($131.52) to €122.00 ($132.61) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.

