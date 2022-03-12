Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Short Interest Up 150.0% in February

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTBRF opened at $9.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $11.19.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Ltd. engages in the management of quick service and takeaway restaurants. It operates franchises for KFC, Pizza Hut, Starbucks Coffee, Taco Bell, and Carl’s Jr. It operates through the following segments: New Zealand, Australia, Hawaii, and Corporate Support Function. The company was founded on March 20, 1997 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

