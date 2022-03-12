Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) to post sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Restaurant Brands International posted sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year sales of $6.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Restaurant Brands International.
Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.
In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $461,280.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $265,958.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,528,713 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE QSR traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,218. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $53.47 and a one year high of $71.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.07.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.81%.
Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.
