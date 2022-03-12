Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) to post sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Restaurant Brands International posted sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year sales of $6.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Restaurant Brands International.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.95.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $461,280.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $265,958.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,528,713 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE QSR traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,218. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $53.47 and a one year high of $71.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.81%.

About Restaurant Brands International (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.