Research Analysts Set Expectations for Booking Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Booking in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booking’s Q2 2022 earnings at $18.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $42.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $83.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $111.01 EPS.

BKNG has been the topic of several other reports. Gordon Haskett raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,720.81.

Booking stock opened at $2,017.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,378.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,367.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a PE ratio of 71.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Booking has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA increased its position in Booking by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $1,013,778,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Booking by 1,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Booking by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Booking by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

