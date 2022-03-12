RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

RenaissanceRe has raised its dividend payment by 2.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. RenaissanceRe has a dividend payout ratio of 6.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RenaissanceRe to earn $21.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

Shares of NYSE RNR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.02. The company had a trading volume of 350,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,786. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.85 and its 200-day moving average is $155.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.05 and a beta of 0.54. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $134.70 and a 52 week high of $175.12.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RNR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 125,140 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

