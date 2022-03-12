Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,788.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RELX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Relx by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in Relx by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 69,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Relx by 11.7% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in Relx by 5.9% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Relx by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RELX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.33. 2,873,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,308. Relx has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

