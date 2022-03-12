Regency Centers Co. (REG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 on April 5th

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Regency Centers has raised its dividend payment by 2.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Regency Centers has a payout ratio of 124.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Regency Centers to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.6%.

Shares of REG traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.84. 858,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.79. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $78.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.89 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REG. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $1,348,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 40,927 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Compass Point cut their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.11.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

