Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Announces Earnings Results

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. The firm had revenue of $283.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:RRGB traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,401. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average is $18.83. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $249.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RRGB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

