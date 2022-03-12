Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the February 13th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RDEIY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 25,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,970. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $10.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th.

RDEIY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from €18.00 ($19.57) to €20.00 ($21.74) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

