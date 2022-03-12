Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the February 13th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of RDEIY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 25,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,970. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $10.82.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th.
Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile (Get Rating)
Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.
