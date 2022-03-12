Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Gap Down to $33.08

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.08, but opened at $31.14. Reata Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 1,769 shares trading hands.

RETA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average of $66.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.72% and a negative net margin of 2,588.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.90) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,438,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,978,000 after purchasing an additional 629,088 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 566.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,182,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,161 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 695,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,927,000 after acquiring an additional 57,689 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,918,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,631,000 after acquiring an additional 44,658 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.