Raymond James Increases Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target to C$25.00

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.07% from the stock’s previous close.

HOM.U has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.11.

Shares of HOM.U opened at C$20.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.07. The stock has a market cap of C$628.76 million and a PE ratio of 2.82. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$10.77 and a 12 month high of C$20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.55, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

In related news, Director Neil Joseph Labatte bought 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.58 per share, with a total value of C$66,610.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,610.53.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

