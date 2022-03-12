Raymond James Comments on Village Farms International, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a report released on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $72.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VFF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Village Farms International from $12.75 to $9.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF opened at $4.56 on Friday. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $401.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 3.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,257,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 138,075 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 513,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 52,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 168,996 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 333,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 134,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 266.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 290,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 211,461 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $530,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

