Ravencoin Classic Price Down 2.2% This Week (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $624,328.85 and approximately $6,841.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,166.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,590.24 or 0.06613381 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.97 or 0.00270556 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014866 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.13 or 0.00743303 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00067431 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $186.28 or 0.00475598 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007143 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.42 or 0.00394276 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,500,712,774 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

