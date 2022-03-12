Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Short Interest Up 309.5% in February

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 309.5% from the February 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RANJY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Randstad from €59.00 ($64.13) to €60.00 ($65.22) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Randstad from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Randstad from €64.00 ($69.57) to €69.00 ($75.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Randstad currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

RANJY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,269. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.51. Randstad has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $40.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

