RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Stock Price Up 3.7%

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) rose 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.32 and last traded at $13.32. Approximately 6,190 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 412,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

RADA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

The company has a market cap of $642.73 million, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 21.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 13.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,004,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,968,000 after purchasing an additional 361,800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,858,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 6.5% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,077,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after acquiring an additional 126,216 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 53.0% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,830,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after acquiring an additional 634,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,658,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

