QV Investors Inc. Sells 56,740 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

QV Investors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,740 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $9,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,175,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,014,000 after acquiring an additional 93,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,190,000 after acquiring an additional 250,878 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,208,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,007,000 after acquiring an additional 81,489 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,626,000 after acquiring an additional 62,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,371,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,643,000 after acquiring an additional 37,008 shares in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Danske raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $101.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.85 and its 200-day moving average is $104.24. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.741 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

