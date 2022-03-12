QV Investors Inc. Sells 33,154 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

QV Investors Inc. decreased its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,231,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,154 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources makes up approximately 2.5% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $35,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 126.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 61,239 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 10.2% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at about $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.28.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $41.86 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 3.80%.

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.