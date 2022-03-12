QV Investors Inc. Sells 1,520 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

QV Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $14,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in 3M by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM opened at $140.96 on Friday. 3M has a 1-year low of $139.74 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $80.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.25.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.71.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

