QV Investors Inc. Sells 141,137 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

QV Investors Inc. reduced its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141,137 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises approximately 4.0% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $58,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAM opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.36 and a 200-day moving average of $56.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.98 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

