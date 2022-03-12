QV Investors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,706 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for 2.4% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $33,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.3% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 55,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 44,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CP. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

NYSE:CP opened at $77.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $83.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.62 and a 200 day moving average of $72.44. The firm has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

