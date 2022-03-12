Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Receives $43.59 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XM. Raymond James dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 16,059 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $465,389.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 620,972 shares of company stock worth $17,472,127 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 87.8% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Thomas Story & Son LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 15.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.40. 859,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,818. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $49.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average of $36.70.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.46% and a negative return on equity of 198.58%. The business had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

