QLC Chain (QLC) Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $580,737.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00046369 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,561.27 or 0.06579133 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,928.56 or 0.99995637 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00042187 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

